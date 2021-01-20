Olivia Rodrigo says response to ‘Drivers License’ is beyond her “wildest dreams”

Olivia Rodrigo has spoken of how the reaction to her recent breakout hit ‘Drivers License’ surpassed her “wildest dreams”.

The Californian singer-songwriter released the track on January 8, and it is currently at number one in the UK and US singles charts. As well as going viral on TikTok, the song has also won Rodrigo praise from her “idol” Taylor Swift.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, the 17-year-old star talked about how ‘Drivers License’ has smashed the records of her heroes and those that she listened to growing up.

“I mean, that is just everything. All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams,” she explained. “Taylor Swift – is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song.

“I just found out the other day that Lorde likes it, Halsey likes it, all of these people that I have grown up listening to are saying they’re liking the song.”

Rodrigo went on to say that the response has been “absolutely surreal” as the aforementioned artists’ music has inspired the songs she has written so far in some capacity.

The singer has also impressed artists outside the world of pop, with jxdn and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker surprising fans today (January 20) with a rock-orientated cover of ‘Drivers License’.

“Thank you so much [Olivia Rodrigo] for making the beautiful song! me and [Travis Barker] fw it so much we put our spin on it,” jxdn (aka Jaden Hossler) wrote on Instagram.

‘Drivers License’ broke the record for the most single-day streams for a non-holiday song on Spotify and made its debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the 48th song in the chart’s history to ever do so.