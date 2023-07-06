Olivia Rodrigo shares less NSFW lyrics for radio edit of ‘Vampire’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared some alternative lyrics to her controversial song ‘Vampire’, to not contain profanity.

Released last week, ‘Vampire’ is the lead single for the ex-Disney star’s second album ‘Guts’. For the radio edit, Rodrigo has removed the swear words in the famous lyric “bloodsucker, fame fucker” to “bloodsucker, dream crusher.”

Yesterday (July 5), the 20-year-old showed fans the other options she and go-to producer Dan Nigro thought of whilst recording the official clean version of her critically-acclaimed new single via TikTok.

Other potential lyrics included: fame hunter, tree hugger, whale blubber, Mark Zucker, and garlic butter. The video showed the two laughing at some of the more absurd choices after each take, with Nigo joking that “bloodsucker, garlic butter” was his favourite rendition.

Fans have been speculating online as to who is the “bloodsucker, fame fucker” Rodrigo could be. Taylor Swift has been suggested as the song’s inspiration, with many suggesting that her idolisation-turned-friendship with the singer soured afterJack Antonoff and St. Vincent were credited on ‘Deja Vu’.

The rock opera-inspired track has also been thought to be about her ex-boyfriends Adam Faze and Zack Bia, as she sang: “Went for me and not her / ‘Cause girls your age know better.” However, a source told People that “The song isn’t about Adam Faze.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s second album ‘Guts’ will be released on September 8 via Geffen Records.

The LP will be the follow-up to Rodrigo’s Grammy Award-winning debut album ‘Sour‘. In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “When your first release is a track as ubiquitous as ‘Driver’s License’, it must be tough going to make a whole album that matches up. For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real.”

‘Sour’ garnered many accolades such as three Grammys and six Billboard Music Awards. It also received two Disney+ specials: the concert film Sour Prom and the documentary Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film).