Olivia Rodrigo shares Christmas song ‘the bels’ on Discord

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a Christmas song called ‘the bels’ on her fan Discord page – find out how to listen below.

The track was written by Rodrigo when she was just five years old and she shared a clip of it last Christmas.

“in honour of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me lol,” she wrote last summer alongside a childhood photo.

A year later, the full version of ‘the bels’ has now been shared exclusively on Rodrigo’s fan Discord server.

On it, she sings: “Red and green is a Christmas queen / Make the holidays special to me / Oh, see the dancing gingerbread dance in your head / Wait, wait, wait for the bells ring there / Now, let me hear it out loud / Santa’s coming to town /Ho, ho, ho, ho / Wait for the bells.”

Join Olivia Rodrigo’s Discord to listen to ‘the bels’ here.

The release of the song comes after the singer continued teasing her hotly awaited second album, mentioning in her Spotify Wrapped message that “new music” is on the cards for 2023.

Addressing her fans directly, she said in the message: “I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year. I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful and I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring.”

Rodrigo has spent much of this year hyping up the successor to her smash-hit debut album, ‘Sour’. Back in February, she revealed that she’d already decided on its title, and had “a few songs” lined up for it. Then, in an interview with Elle, she teased that LP2 would have a more positive feel, joking that she’s “definitely not as sad” as she was when she was writing ‘Sour’.

It was confirmed in August that Rodrigo had begun recording her next release, teaming up once more with ‘Sour’ producer Dan Nigro.