Olivia Rodrigo shares clip of Christmas song she wrote aged 5

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a clip of a Christmas song she wrote when she was five years old – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The breakthrough artist posted a snippet of ‘the bels’ on Instagram last week, giving fans a look at her early songwriting.

“in honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song “the bels” written by 5 year old me lol,” she captioned the post, which also featured a photo of her as a child, wearing a Christmas dress and holding a microphone. “happy holidays!!!!”

The track itself featured programmed beats and a simple melody, while Rodrigo sings lines like, “Ho ho ho ho ho, wait for the bells / Wait for the bells on Santa’s sleigh to ring” and “Red and green as a Christmas queen / Make the holiday special to me.” Listen to it below now.

Rodrigo might not have officially released a Christmas song yet, but this year saw her dominate the music world with her debut album ‘Sour’. The record has since earned her seven nominations at next year’s Grammys, including Album Of The Year and Best New Artist.

In 2022, the solo star will embark on her first headline tour, tickets for which sold out instantly. After fans reported being in online queues of up to 90,000 people to try and get their hands on passes, the musician explained why she wasn’t playing in bigger venues.

“I don’t think I should skip any steps,” Rodrigo said, acknowledging her lack of touring experience.

Recently, Rodrigo and her band stopped by a US Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to perform tracks from ‘Sour’ for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Series. The pop star and her bandmates ran through versions of ‘Drivers License’, ‘Traitor’ and more in the empty building.