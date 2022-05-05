Olivia Rodrigo speaks out over abortion rights: “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians”

Olivia Rodrigo has waded into the row over the US ​​Supreme Court’s private vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which made abortion legal.

Earlier this week, Politico published a leaked draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito which argued that Roe v. Wade was “egregiously wrong from the start” adding that “it is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

If the court goes through with overturning the landmark case, abortion will no longer be protected as a federal right in the US, and each state would be able to decide individually whether to restrict or ban abortion.

The move has already sparked anger among artists including Phoebe Bridgers, Garbage, Questlove and Halsey.

💬 | “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians, i hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.” — Olivia tonight at #SOURTOURdc! pic.twitter.com/PSgWd2DlNN — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) May 5, 2022

Last night (Nay 4) Rodrigo spoke out about abortion rights during her ‘Sour’ World Tour show at The Anthem in Washington.

“Because we’re in DC, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” she told the crowd.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

Rodrigo’s tour continues across North America throughout May with Holly Humberstone opening every show. The tour then heads to the UK and Europe, where Rodrigo will be supported by Baby Queen.

Check out dates below:

MAY 2022

06 – Philadelphia, The Met!

07 – Philadelphia, The Met!

09 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy!

10 – Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House!

13 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater!

14 – Irving, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory!

17 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre!

18 – San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park!

20 – Las Vegas, The Chelsea!

21 – Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Bowl!

24 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

25 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

JUNE 2022

11 – Hamburg, Stadtpark^

13 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall^

15 – Zurich, Halle 622^

16 – Milan, Fabrique^

18 – Cologne, Palladium^

19 – Brussels, Forest National^

21 – Paris, Zénith^

22 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live^

29 – Cork, Live At The Marquee^

30 – Dublin, Fairview Park^

JULY 2022

02 – Glasgow, O2 Academy^

03 – Manchester, O2 Apollo^

04 – Birmingham, O2 Academy^

06 – London, Eventim Apollo^

07 – London, Eventim Apollo^

! with Holly Humberstone

^ with Baby Queen