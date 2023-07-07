Olivia Rodrigo talks watching Depeche Mode and The Cure with her dad

Olivia Rodrigo has spoken about going to watch Depeche Mode and The Cure with her father.

During a new interview with Vogue, the 20-year-old singer opened up about how her dad was “introducing [her] to all the bands he went to see when he was my age”.

The publication was speaking to Rodrigo as she browsed the shelves of A-1 Records in New York’s East Village. After pulling out an album by The Cure, she said: “I’m going to see them in two weeks with my dad.”

Advertisement

It was then noted that Rodrigo and her father had been to watch Depeche Mode together a few weeks prior.

The synth-pop duo – comprising Dave Gahan and Martin Gore – are currently out on their ‘Memento Mori’ world tour. The Cure, meanwhile, wrapped up a run of North American dates last week.

Vogue notes that Rodrigo’s parents were mainly into “grunge, rock, and alternative” music when she was growing up, citing the likes of No Doubt, The White Stripes, ’80s metal and Riot Grrrl.

Rodrigo recalled going to see Weezer at the country fair as her first-ever concert. The article also points to a YouTube video that shows the star singing ‘Home Sweet Home’ by Mötley Crüe at a talent competition when she was eight.

Speaking to NME in 2021, Rodrigo explained that her parents are both “music heads” and had encouraged their daughter’s artistic endeavours from an early age.

Advertisement

“I love pop-punk music; I love grunge music; I love country music and folk music,” she said at the time. “I think, honestly, you can see little influences of all of those genres in my [debut] album [‘Sour’].”

Last month saw Rodrigo announce her second studio record, ‘Guts’, which comes out on September 8 (pre-order here). The pop artist has since previewed the project with the single ‘Vampire’.