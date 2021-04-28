Olivia Rodrigo to make her debut UK performance at BRIT Awards 2021

Olivia Rodrigo will make her debut UK performance at the BRIT Awards 2021.

The BRITs announced today (April 28) that the ‘Drivers License’ singer has been added to the list of performing acts for the ceremony, which takes place on May 11.

Please welcome the latest addition to the #BRITs 2021 line-up… 💫 @Olivia_Rodrigo!!! We can't wait for her debut UK performance, which you can watch on Tuesday 11 May! pic.twitter.com/FR3WsJs8QZ — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) April 27, 2021

Advertisement

Rodrigo joins Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Griff, Headie One and more on the list of BRITs performers. Dua Lipa is competing in three categories, while Griff has been revealed as this year’s Rising Star award recipient. Find the full list of 2021 nominees here.

Rodrigo posted about her upcoming performance with a cheeky graphic of her very own British ‘driving licence’, endorsed by the BRIT Awards. “my first time in the uk and I’m gonna be performing at the @brits omg. so excited I can hardly wait!” she wrote.

This year’s BRIT Awards, held at The O2, were chosen as part of a series of government pilot events, permitting a live audience of 2,500 people. Free tickets have also been offered to frontline workers. Fans won’t be asked to wear masks or socially distance during the event, but will have to provide a negative test before being granted entry.

Rodrigo’s inclusion comes weeks after news that her debut single ‘Drivers License’ is the biggest song in the UK of 2021 thus far. ‘Drivers License’ debuted at Number 1 and remained in the top spot for nine weeks beginning in January – this makes it the longest-running No. 1 debut single since Gnarls Barkley’s ‘Crazy’ in 2006.

Her follow-up single ‘deja vu’ debuted at No. 27. Both songs will appear on her debut album ‘Sour’, which is set to arrive May 21 via Polydor/Geffen.

Advertisement

Just last week, Rodrigo received advice on her meteoric popularity by Cardi B, who made a similar splash with her debut single ‘Bodak Yellow’ in 2017: “Don’t let no toxic shit get to you and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice.”