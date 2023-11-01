Olivia Rodrigo to perform at 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony

Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform at this year’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony.

The singer will join a mystery artist described as “one of her heroes” at the New York event this Friday (November 3).

Despite that, according to an interview with The New York Times the chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Sykes, has already confirmed she will be performing with inductee Sheryl Crow.

“Olivia Rodrigo is coming in this year,” he said. “Last year she got up and sang ‘You’re So Vain’ by Carly Simon. She’s going to play with Sheryl Crow this year. It’s this mutual admiration that connects the past with the present.”

🚨 HUGE NEWS 🚨 @oliviarodrigo will perform with one of her heroes at the #RockHall2023 Induction Ceremony! Don't miss her return to the @rockhall stage this Friday 11/3 at 8p ET pic.twitter.com/QMi6ne8D3I — Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 1, 2023

Other inductees for 2023 include Kate Bush, George Michael, Rage Against The Machine, Missy Eliott, The Spinners, and Willie Nelson, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

This year’s Musical Influence Awards will go to hip-hop legend DJ Kool Herc and the late Link Wray, the Musical Excellence Award winners are Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Elton John songwriter Bernie Taupin – who co-wrote the hit ‘Rocket Man’.

The event at the Barclays Center is also set to stream live on Disney+ on the night.

Meanwhile, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame co-founder Jann Wenner was recently removed from the board of the organisation after a controversial interview.

In a widely shared and criticised chat with The New York Times, Wenner said female and black artists aren’t “intellectual enough” to be interviewed for his new book, The Masters.

In response, the Hall Of Fame decided to remove Wenner from the board, and the Rolling Stone founder shared a statement of apology.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo recently surprised Jimmy Kimmel and his wife’s kids as they drove their children to school.