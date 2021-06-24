Olivia Rodrigo to stream ‘Sour Prom’ concert film next week

Olivia Rodrigo has announced the details of a prom-themed concert film in support of her debut album, ‘Sour’.

Appropriately titled Sour Prom, the film will stream on Rodrigo’s YouTube channel next Tuesday (June 29) at 11:30pm US eastern time (4:30am June 30 BST).

Described in a press release as “the ultimate alternative prom experience”, it will feature a full live set by Rodrigo performing select cuts from ‘Sour’.

Advertisement

Rodrigo will also host a pre-premiere party 30 minutes prior to the film’s stream, answering questions from fans and sharing behind-the-scenes stories about the film.

Save the link for Rodrigo’s Sour Prom livestream event below:

‘Sour’ was released back in May through Polydor/Geffen, and featured the singles ‘Drivers License’, ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Good 4 U’.

In a four-star review, NME writer Rhian Daly dubbed the album “an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real”, calling Rodrigo “[an artist] we’ll be living with for years to come”.

‘Driver’s License’ was an immediate hit upon its release in January, going viral on TikTok, earning praise from Taylor Swift and spurring covers by jxdn and Travis Barker, Yungblud and Kelly Clarkson (and a cover of ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’ by Brie Larson).

Advertisement

In addition, Rodrigo has performed a slew of ‘Sour’ singles on late night television, such as Fallon and SNL, as well as for the Grammy Museum.

She told NME that the response to her breakout track was “absolutely surreal”, and that “all the recognition the song has got is beyond [her] wildest dreams”.

In May, Rodrigo became the youngest artist to land two concurrent Number One singles in the UK. She repeated the feat just a week later, then made UK chart history again earlier this month when she became the first female artist to have three Top 5 singles in the same week.

Though news of a headline tour is yet to land, Rodrigo is set to perform at this year’s iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas in September.