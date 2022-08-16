Olivia Rodrigo will induct Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month

Olivia Rodrigo will induct Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Toronto next month.

“I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13,” Rodrigo – who performed Morissette’s 1995 hit ‘You Oughta Know’ alongside her during a show in Los Angeles earlier this year – said in a statement.

“I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on. I heard’ Perfect,’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God… You can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

Last year, Rodrigo and Morissette were paired for a Rolling Stone podcast feature, in which they interviewed one another about songwriting and their early careers. Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Morissette discussed wanting to make Rodrigo a “tour survival kit”.

This year’s Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony is set to take place on September 24 at Toronto’s Massey Hall. In addition to Morissette, Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster and Daniel Lavoie will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Performances by Alessia Cara, members of Nickelback and more are scheduled.

In addition to performing ‘You Oughta Know’ with Morissette back in May, Rodrigo has performed ‘Complicated’ alongside Avril Lavigne, ‘Fuck You’ with Lily Allen and ‘Torn’ with Natalie Imbruglia in recent months.

In a five-star review of Rodrigo’s Allen-featuring Glastonbury 2022 performance, NME called the Saturday afternoon set a “pretty compelling case” for Rodrigo making the leap to headliner status in years to come.

Last year, Morissette embarked on a world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill’. At one of two London dates as part of the tour in June, she paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who played as part of Morissette’s live band before joining the Foos in 1997.

Morissette’s latest album, ‘The Storm Before the Calm’, arrived in June. Last year, a documentary about the singer-songwriter titled Jagged premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. It generated controversy after Morissette disavowed the film, saying it included “implications and facts that are simply not true”.