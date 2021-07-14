Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House and appear in COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Olivia Rodrigo will visit the White House and appear in a video campaign encouraging young Americans to vaccinate themselves against COVID-19.

The 18-year-old pop artist is scheduled to meet with US President Joe Biden and Dr Anthony Fauci, chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, today (July 14).

As CNN reports, Rodrigo will “record videos about the importance of young people getting vaccinated” and “[answer] important questions young people have about getting vaccinated”. The videos will be shared on the social media channels of Rodrigo and the White House.

The unexpected collaboration was confirmed yesterday in the comments section of an Instagram post from Biden, in which the President shared a photo of his young self with the caption: “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well. Who’s willing to help?”

Rodrigo replied: “I’m in! See you tomorrow at the White House!”

The Biden-Harris Administration has been steadfast in tailoring COVID-19 vaccination campaigns towards younger audiences. In May, President Biden and Dr. Fauci teamed up with a group of YouTubers to answer questions about vaccines. Fauci also recently joined TikTok to share educational videos on the coronavirus.

Rodrigo released her debut album, ‘Sour’, in May via Polydor/Geffen. It featured her breakout hit ‘Drivers License’ and other singles ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Good 4 U’, and was followed by a concert film titled Sour Prom.

In a four-star review, NME writer Rhian Daly pronounced ‘Sour’ “an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real”, calling Rodrigo “[an artist] we’ll be living with for years to come”.

‘Sour’ was also featured in NME’s list of the best albums of 2021 thus far, writer Sophie Williams praising Rodrigo for “lacing confessional pop with alt-rock influences”.

In May, Rodrigo became the youngest artist to land two concurrent Number One singles in the UK. She repeated the feat just a week later, then made UK chart history again last month when she became the first female artist to have three Top 5 singles in the same week.

Though Rodrigo has yet to announce a headline tour, she is set to perform at this year’s iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas in September.