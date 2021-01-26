Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ becomes fastest song to hit 200million streams in history

Olivia Rodrigo‘s runaway hit ‘Drivers License’ continues to smash records all around the world, and now it has hit another milestone: the fastest song in history to reach 200million Spotify streams.

‘Drivers License’, Rodrigo’s official debut single, managed to hit the 200million mark in just 17 days, following its release on January 8.

The song isn’t technically the first song of Rodrigo’s to hit 200million streams on the platform. ‘All I Want’, which appeared on Rodrigo’s Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, hit 200million streams on January 21.

This is just another record that ‘Drivers License’ has broken, shortly after it set the record for most Spotify streams in a single week, with over 80million streams. It also holds the record for most streams achieved in a single day for a non-holiday single, achieving almost 14million streams on January 15.

Speaking to NME about how she felt about the song’s success, Rodrigo said, “It’s absolutely surreal”.

“I truly don’t feel like my brain can process all of it, I see all the numbers, but it doesn’t really sink in totally, I’m sort of in a state of disbelief.”

She also revealed to NME that she’ll have a follow up to ‘Drivers License’ coming out “soon” with a full project dropping sometime later.