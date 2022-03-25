Olivia Rodrigo’s ex was hospitalised with heart failure after release of ‘Drivers License’

Olivia Rodrigo‘s ex-parter was hospitalised with heart failure shortly after the release of ‘Drivers License’.

Joshua Bassett met Rodrigo on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which premiered on the Disney Channel back in 2019 before moving to Disney+.

Although the pair have not publicly confirmed rumours that they dated, Bassett recently spoke to People about how Rodrigo’s hit ‘Sour’ single ‘Drivers License’ – released in January 2021 – brought on a bout of stress.

The track is believed to have been inspired by the couple’s break-up, with Bassett explaining how receiving death threats on social media impacted his health. “Every day I felt worse and worse,” he recalled of that period.