Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ outsells rest of UK album chart Top 10 combined

Olivia Rodrigo has picked up her second UK Number One album, with ‘Guts’ outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined.

The album racked up over 60,000 chart units in its first week, with debut album ‘Sour’ also re-entering the Top 10 following the second album’s release.

‘Guts’ has had the fourth biggest opening week for an album in 2023, following records by Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Number Two in this week’s chart was Travis Scott‘s ‘Utopia’ while The Coral‘s new LP ‘Sea Of Mirrors’ is at Three.

In a five-star review of ‘Guts’, NME shared: “‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense. It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years, a moment that has gravity given that she recently said in a statement that she felt like she grew “10 years” between the ages of 18 and 20.

“Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.”

This week, Rodrigo added 18 additional dates to her 2024 ‘Guts‘ world tour due to incredible fan demand.

Rodrigo’s world tour is set to kick off on Friday, February 23, 2024 in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena. From there the singer will make stops in major cities across the US before heading over to the UK and EU. She will make her way back to the States in August 2024 to wrap up the tour with a final show in Los Angeles.

The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf and Pinkpantheress will be joining the singer on the road as support for the massive tour. For US fans, visit here for ticket registration, while EU fans can visit here and UK fans can visit here for ticket registration.

The updated ‘Guts’ 2024 world tour dates are:

FEBUARY

23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

MARCH

1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

2 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

5 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

20 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~ – NEW SHOW

22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

26– Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~ – NEW SHOW

29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~ – NEW SHOW



APRIL

1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~ – NEW SHOW

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden + – NEW SHOW

9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden + – NEW SHOW

30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

MAY

1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena = – NEW SHOW

3 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live = – NEW SHOW

7 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

8 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro = – NEW SHOW

10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena = – NEW SHOW

14 – London, UK – The O2 =

15 – London, UK – The O2 =

17 – London, UK – The O2 = – NEW SHOW

18 – London, UK – The O2 = – NEW SHOW

22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome = – NEW SHOW

28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

JUNE

1 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

4 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

9 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena = – NEW SHOW

18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

JULY

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

AUGUST

2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^ – NEW SHOW

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^ – NEW SHOW

9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum + – NEW SHOW

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum + – NEW SHOW

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf