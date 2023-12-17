Olly Alexander announced as the UK’s Eurovision entry for 2024

Olly Alexander has been announced as the UK’s Eurovision entry for 2024.

The Years & Years singer will represent the country next year in Malmö, Sweden, the hometown of this year’s winner Loreen. He will succeed the UK’s previous contestant Mae Muller, who finished second to last in the 2023 competition.

On socials, Alexander said it was “very difficult to keep quiet”, but that he has “wanted to do this for a long time.”

Advertisement

“It feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name”, he added. “I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got!”. Alexander also promised to “put on an excellent and unforgettable performance”.

this was very difficult to keep quiet omg !! so excited to announce that I’m the uk's @Eurovision entry for 2024 💕 !!! i’ve wanted to do this for a long long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zvfcjfPeNk — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) December 16, 2023

i’m determined to give it everything i’ve got!! i shall put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all! lets do this!!! #eurovision 🏳️‍🌈 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lyyn6II7Kl — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) December 16, 2023

Speaking to the BBC, Alexander also hinted at the sonic direction of the entry, revealing that he worked with producer Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek).

Responding to questions about whether the Eurovision song would be “really cutting-edge, forward-thinking pop” like Harle’s previous work, Alexander said: “That’s definitely the vibe. It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to. But yeah, I can’t say much more than that.”

He further added that “it’s not a ballad”.

Advertisement

Alexander also reacted to the UK’s scoring history at Eurovision. Along with Muller’s placement last year, the UK also scored nul points in 2021, and finished in last place in 2019 – however, Sam Ryder‘s second-place performance in 2022 was a welcome anomaly.

In response, Alexander said: “It’s a competition, so you never know what’s going to happen on the night. I’m just going to give it my best shot and not think about any of that and make the most of it.”

Having burst onto the music scene as part of the then-trio Years & Years in 2013, the band went on to win the BBC’s Sound Of… Poll in 2015. Years & Years have gone on to nab five UK top 10 singles and two number one albums.

Since then, Alexander has also performed solo at Glastonbury and starred in Channel 4 drama It’s A Sin.