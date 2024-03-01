Olly Alexander shares new solo single and Eurovision entry ‘Dizzy’

Olly Alexander has shared the new solo track ‘Dizzy’, which will also serve as the UK’s official entry for Eurovision 2024. Check it out below.

Released today (March 1), the track was written by Alexander in collaboration with electronic producer Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek), and looks to capture that same intoxicating rush felt when with someone new.

Inspired by the club classics of the ‘00s, the song also comes alongside a new music video – capturing a head-spinning representation of the emotions described in the lyrics and blurring the line between fantasy and reality.

Advertisement

“I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, we started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it. I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses’ so we built the song around that,” Alexander explained, referring to the chorus.

He added: “Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop. We took the feeling of Dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies and counter rhythms in the backing vocals.

“The song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out, we were inspired by a lot of music we love from the ’80’s like Erasure, Adamski and of course Pet Shop Boys.”

Not only does ‘Dizzy’ mark a new solo track for the singer, songwriter and actor – following on from his time as the frontman for Years & Years – it also marks the song he will be performing as he represents the UK at this year’s edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

With the final set to take place in Malmö, Sweden, on May 11, Alexander will be singing the track live on the night, with the hopes of having the country crowned the winners of the 2024 instalment. Last year it was Mae Muller who represented the UK – placing 25th out of 26 entries with ‘I Wrote A Song’ – and the year prior Sam Ryder came in second with his song ‘Space Man’, finishing just behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra.

Advertisement

As well as dropping the song today, Alexander will also be appearing in a one-off special called Graham Meets Olly, in which Eurovision commentator Graham Norton will chat to the singer about competing in Sweden. It will also see the ‘Dizzy’ music video receive its TV debut.

The stage design for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest was revealed towards the end of 2023. It is described as “a unique 360-degree experience that surrounds the audience and viewers” in the 15,500-capacity Malmö Arena.

Alexander previously said he hoped to “fly the flag for the [UK] in the gayest way possible” when he takes to the stage with ‘Dizzy’. He also told fans that he had “a lot of music ready to go” last December.