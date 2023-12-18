Olly Alexander wants to “fly the flag for the country in the gayest way possible” at Eurovision 2024

Olly Alexander has said shares his hopes to “fly the flag for the country in the gayest way possible” when he performs as the UK’s entry at Eurovision 2024.

The Years & Years singer will represent the country next year in Malmö, Sweden – the hometown of this year’s winner Loreen – as revealed during the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend.

He will succeed the UK’s previous contestant Mae Muller, who finished second to last in the 2023 competition.

The artist previously shared on social media that it was “very difficult to keep quiet”, but that he has “wanted to do this for a long time.”

In a statement released Saturday (December 16), the ‘King’ singer vowed to “fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible” and “put on an unforgettable performance”.

While details about the song currently remain under wraps, Alexander has confirmed that it was co-written by Danny L Harle, who has produced Dua Lipa‘s new song ‘Houdini‘ alongside Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker.