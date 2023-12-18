Olly Alexander wants to “fly the flag for the country in the gayest way possible” at Eurovision 2024

Olly Alexander has said shares his hopes to “fly the flag for the country in the gayest way possible” when he performs as the UK’s entry at Eurovision 2024.
The Years & Years singer will represent the country next year in Malmö, Sweden – the hometown of this year’s winner Loreen – as revealed during the Strictly Come Dancing final this weekend.
He will succeed the UK’s previous contestant Mae Muller, who finished second to last in the 2023 competition.
The artist previously shared on social media that it was “very difficult to keep quiet”, but that he has “wanted to do this for a long time.”
In a statement released Saturday (December 16), the ‘King’ singer vowed to “fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible” and “put on an unforgettable performance”.
While details about the song currently remain under wraps, Alexander has confirmed that it was co-written by Danny L Harle, who has produced Dua Lipa‘s new song ‘Houdini‘ alongside Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker.
“It’s gonna be electronic, something you can dance to,” Alexander told the BBC. “But I can’t say much more than that.
“I just can’t wait to get out there and meet the fans and everyone else taking part,” he added. “It’s going to be the wildest experience of my life.”
The singer has so far teased that his entry is “not a ballad”, but will instead be “electronic, something you can dance to”.
The artist also spoke about his feelings around the UK’s poor track record in the past, excluding Sam Ryder‘s second-place performance in 2022. “It’s a competition, so you never know what’s going to happen on the night,” he said. “I’m just going to give it my best shot and not think about any of that and make the most of it.”
The artist previously told NME that going solo from Years & Years was “like a breakup”. Following his Eurovision announcement, he told the BBC that he’d “wanted to do it for a while” and it “felt like this was the right time to start releasing music under my name”.