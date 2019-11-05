Listen to Omar Apollo and Dominic Fike’s collaborative new single, ‘Hit Me Up’

With production from Kenny Beats

Dominic Fike and Omar Apollo have released a new collaborative track called ‘Hit Me Up’ – listen below.

The Florida rapper and the Indiana singer-songwriter, who are proving themselves as two of 2019’s most exciting rising artists, appear on the Kenny Beats-produced single which arrived online today (November 5).

“You know I wouldn’t tell you where to go/ Nobody listen to the radio, baby/ We’re bending corners like were running from the sun/ Whip is turning different colors and you’re taking on changes,” Fike raps midway through the song.

“Hope y’all r vibing,” Apollo tweeted shortly after the song premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.