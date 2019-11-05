Listen to Omar Apollo and Dominic Fike’s collaborative new single, ‘Hit Me Up’
With production from Kenny Beats
Dominic Fike and Omar Apollo have released a new collaborative track called ‘Hit Me Up’ – listen below.
The Florida rapper and the Indiana singer-songwriter, who are proving themselves as two of 2019’s most exciting rising artists, appear on the Kenny Beats-produced single which arrived online today (November 5).
“You know I wouldn’t tell you where to go/ Nobody listen to the radio, baby/ We’re bending corners like were running from the sun/ Whip is turning different colors and you’re taking on changes,” Fike raps midway through the song.
Hit Me Up
We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.
‘Hit Me Up’ follows on from Apollo’s recent single ‘Frío’, which marked his first track to be sung entirely in Spanish.
Dominic Fike, meanwhile, shared the Halsey-starring official video for ‘Phone Numbers’ last month. In September, the musician teamed up with Bakar on the collaborative track ‘Stop Selling Her Drugs’.
Omar Apollo is set to embark on a UK and European tour later this month. Check out the full schedule below.
November
19th – Paris, France @ Badaboum
21st – Glasgow, UK @ The Blue Arrow Club
22nd – Manchester, UK @ Night People
23rd – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
25th – Bristol, UK @ Exchange
26th – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store
27th – London, UK @ Heaven
Speaking to NME earlier this year, Apollo discussed his creative process, explaining: “Writing these songs has to be quick for me.
“It has to be a whole moment in time and the creative flow has to go quickly. Even if the words don’t make sense at the time, I know I have to keep going with it to complete it.”