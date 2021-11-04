NewsMusic News

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis reunite on ‘Bad Life’

The pair previously collaborated on 'Apolonio' cut 'Hey Boy'

By Alex Gallagher
Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo
Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo. Credit: Kyle Mickelson

Omar Apollo has shared ‘Bad Life’, a new single that features guest vocals from Kali Uchis.

Produced by Teo Halm, the new track sees Apollo crooning above subdued electric guitar chords, addressing a former lover. Uchis takes over on lead vocals midway through before both artists’ harmonise: “Steal my pride every time / Do you feel it all, right, right now?”

“To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo explained in an accompanying statement.

Advertisement

“It’s a song about being resentful towards somebody – wanting them to have ‘bad life’ with whoever they’re with now,” he added. Listen below:

‘Bad Life’ marks the second time Apollo and Uchis have collaborated on a track, after the latter featured on Apollo’s ‘Apolonio’ cut ‘Hey Boy’ last year.

“I posted a snippet in January teasing [‘Bad Life’] and Kali called me telling me she loved it, so I asked her if she wanted to get on it. Her voice sounds amazing on it, I love her tone,” Apollo said of the new collaboration.

‘Bad Life’ is Apollo’s second single this year, after sharing ‘Go Away’ back in July. In August, he covered The Mamas & the Papas classic ‘California Dreamin” as part of the Spotify Singles series.

Advertisement

Uchis, meanwhile, released second studio album ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’ almost a year ago, in November 2020. She released an EP of acoustic renditions in June of this year, and in September, released a new version of album track ‘Fue Major’ featuring a guest verse from SZA.

Advertisement
Advertisement