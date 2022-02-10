Omar Apollo announces new album, shares single ‘Invincible’ featuring Daniel Caesar

Omar Apollo has announced his upcoming forth album, ‘Ivory’.

The 16-track album is slated to release on April 8 via Warner Records. While the tracklist for ‘Ivory’ has not yet been revealed, it has been confirmed that the record will include previously released singles ‘Go Away’ and ‘Bad Life’ featuring Kali Uchis.

The album will also include the newly released ‘Invincible’ featuring fellow singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar, which received a music video. In it, shots of the duo performing the track are intercut with scenes of a masked couple dealing with relationship struggles, grappling with each other before making up.

Advertisement

Watch the music video for ‘Invincible’ below.

Apollo first released ‘Go Away’ in July 2021, followed by ‘Bad Life’ with Kali Uchis in November. The latter track marked the second time that Uchis and Apollo have collaborated together, following ‘Hey Boy’ from Apollo’s 2020 album, ‘Apolonio’.

‘Apolonio’ garnered a four-star rating from NME’s Rhian Daly, who commented that the record “aches with unrequited feelings but, musically, sets the young star up as the new master of steamy bedroom jams”.

Besides the album announcement and music video for ‘Invincible’, Omar Apollo has also announced the Desvelado tour, which kicks off in the United States in April. It will take him to Europe for three shows in June, ending at KOKO in London.

Advertisement

Find the full list of tour dates below and ticketing info on Omar Apollo’s website.

The dates for Omar Apollo’s upcoming Desvelado tour are:

April 5 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

April 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

April 9 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

April 10 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

April 12 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

April 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

April 15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

April 20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

April 22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine

April 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 1 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

May 3 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

May 5 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

May 7 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

May 8 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

May 10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

May 11 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

May 12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 14 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

May 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

May 19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

May 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

May 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

May 22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

May 24 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

May 26 – Miami, FL @ Space Park

May 27 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

May 31 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio BB

June 14 – Madrid @ BUT

June 15 – Barcelona @ Sala Apolo

June 16 – London @ KOKO