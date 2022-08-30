Omar Apollo on touring his debut album ‘Ivory’ and the VMA’s “lit” green room

Omar Apollo spoke to NME on the red carpet of this year’s MTV VMAs, and discussed touring his debut album, ‘Ivory’ having a couple of Aperol Spritzes before the ceremony, and looking forward to the show’s “lit” green room. Watch our interview with the singer-songwriter above.

Apollo released the deluxe version of his debut album this month, with five new songs including the single ‘Archetype’ and the tracks ‘Endlessly’, ‘Highlight’, ‘Saving All My Love’ and ‘Pretty Boy’.

“I really wanted to tour again,” he told us when asked why he decided to drop a deluxe version of ‘Ivory’. “I did two tours and I was like dang, I really need to drop some music if I’m going to do another tour so I just felt like it was right.”

Advertisement

He added: “I had so much music. I made 100 songs for that album. There was so much music that I made for that moment in time so I was just like, ‘let me get the extra ones off.”

Omar also talked about his upcoming tour. “I’ve got this next tour coming up in October, and I’ve really been working hard on it,” he said. “I’m just excited to hit the road again.”

The Protype Tour kicks of in San Diego, California on October 21 and runs until November 29 in Toronto, Ontario. View details and purchase tickets here.

When asked his favourite VMAs performance, he told us, “I can’t really remember off the top of my head. “I don’t know, I’m on the spot right now and I had a couple of Aperol Spritz before I walked in here,” he laughed. “Honestly, I’m just being real with you.”

The singer also talked about what he hoped to do once he was inside of the ceremony. “I’ve already seen a few of my friends on the carpet,” he told us. “I’m sure I’ll see them when we go inside. I heard the green room is lit.”

Advertisement

Omar Apollo was nominated for the Push Performance of the year at the ceremony for his track ‘Tamagotchi’.

The 2022 MTV VMAs saw performances from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, Måneskin, Panic! At The Disco, and more. Jack Harlow kicked off the night with a special performance of ‘First Class’ with Fergie, while Lizzo brought her new single ‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’ to the VMAs stage.

Harlow had seven nominations at this year’s MTV VMAs 2022, equal with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles followed behind on six nods, while Taylor Swift was in the running for five awards. View the full list of winners here.