Omar Apollo shares details of upcoming debut album, ‘Apolonio’

Omar Apollo has today (October 7) revealed details of his highly anticipated debut album, ‘Apolonio’.

His upcoming project – which is set to include the earlier singles ‘Dos Uno Nueve’, ‘Kamikaze’ and ‘Stayback’ – will officially drop next Friday on October 16.

‘Apolonio’ is expected to feature guest appearances from the likes of Kali Uchis and Ruel, and will feature production contributions from Albert Hammond Jr, Mk.gee, DJ Dahi and Michael Uzowuru.

To coincide with the album’s release, Apollo has also announced a special live concert documentary filmed at Paisley Park in Minneapolis, the home and studio of late pop hero Prince. It will be live-streamed on October 28, with tickets for the event available here.

According to a press release, the doc will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Apollo rehearsing and recording at the legendary estate, as well as a live show from the venue.

Apollo was included in NME’s 100 essential new artists list for this year. Described as “the 2020s answer to Prince”, the singer was praised for “his chameleon-like ability to transform into a funk-minded hybrid of Prince and David Bowie, as he so adeptly did on recent single ‘Ashamed’”.

‘Apolonio’ will be the follow-up to the singer’s breakout EP, ‘Stereo’, released in 2018. Last year, Apollo released the singles ‘Frío’ and ‘Hit Me Up’.