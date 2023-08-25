Omar Apollo shares heartfelt new ballad ‘Ice Slippin’ inspired by him coming out to his family

Omar Apollo has shared a new heartfelt ballad titled ‘Ice Slippin’ that was inspired by him coming out to his family. Listen to the track below.

Co-produced with Teo Halm, ‘Ice Slippin’ deals with both heartbreak and rejection. The song is the lead single from Apollo’s forthcoming EP ‘Live For Me’ which he has said will contain songs that he holds “very close.”

Directed by Rubbberband, the same duo who directed the visual for his hit ‘Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All)’, the ‘Ice Slippin’ lyric video features visuals of the artwork for ‘Live For Me’, a portrait of the singer by Doron Langberg

According to a press release, Apollo shared: “‘Ice Slippin’ is about reliving the thoughts I had passing through my mind the winter I came out to my family. Receiving cold judgment as opposed to the acceptance I felt I deserved. This song is a reflection and reaction of all the emotions I had to face before and after I decided to leave the icy streets of Indiana.”

As a way to promote the song’s release, Apollo placed four ice sculptures of himself in London, New York, and Los Angeles. He took to Instagram to share a teaser for the official video for ‘Ice Slippin’ that is set for release sometime next week.

Apollo’s EP ‘Live For Me’ is set for release on October 6 and is available for pre-order here. The project will follow his 2022 debut LP ‘Ivory’. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Enter the long-awaited ‘Ivory’: a collection of gorgeous, sultry songs that contend with the angst of feeling like you’re the only person who is truly awake and alive in an otherwise sleepy world.”

They continued: “The exhaustive approach is apparent on ‘Ivory’: the arrangements are consistently lush and layered, while Apollo’s pleas of confusion, unrequited crushes and disappointments often evolve into glossy alt-R&B triumphs. Time, clearly, has been kind to him.”