Omar Apollo shares new ballad ‘Archetype’ and announces deluxe version of debut ‘Ivory’

Omar Apollo has shared new ballad ‘Archetype’ and announced details of a deluxe edition of his recent debut ‘Ivory’.

The downbeat track, which you can listen to below, finds Apollo “sailing through a downtempo beat punctuated by loud-soft-loud dynamics in the production and his signature falsetto, while he expresses the feelings of excitement and love in finding newfound commitment”, according to a press release.

It is the first track he has released since his debut dropped in April and will feature on the forthcoming expanded version of the record.

Advertisement

The deluxe edition will feature five extra tracks including ‘Archetype’ along with ‘Endlessly’, ‘Highlight’, ‘Saving All My Love’ and ‘Pretty Boy’.

Reviewing ‘Ivory’, NME awarded Apollo’s debut album four stars and described the record as being packed with “silky songs dripping with serious drama.”

It added: “Throughout ‘Ivory’, Apollo’s goal is self-reflection. He does this with heart-wrenching specificity on Kali Uchis team-up ‘Bad Life’, which addresses the inner turmoil that accompanies moving on from a former lover, before reaching a cathartic breaking point on ‘Killing Me’, where romantic anxieties have caused him to “hold back feelings like it’s the end of my life”.

“So when the soaring ‘Go Away’ arrives, it feels breathtakingly uplifting. As Apollo sings of trying to make a long-distance relationship work, he sounds more determined than ever: the heart remains in the music, wounded by the past yet hopeful for the future.”

Apollo also recently joined Daniel Caesar at weekend two of Coachella 2022 earlier this year to perform their recently released collaborative single ‘Invincible’.