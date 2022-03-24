Omar Apollo shares new Pharrell Williams-produced track, ‘Tamagotchi’

Omar Apollo has shared a new track produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo – check out ‘Tamagotchi’ below.

Released today (March 24), trio recorded the track in Miami last year and it serves as the latest single to arrive from Apollo’s upcoming album, ‘Ivory’.

The 16-track album is slated to release on April 8 via Warner Records and will include previously released singles ‘Go Away’ and ‘Bad Life’ featuring Kali Uchis.

The album will also include recently released single ‘Invincible’ featuring fellow singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar.

Listen to the new track here:

Apollo first released ‘Go Away’ in July 2021, followed by ‘Bad Life’ with Kali Uchis in November. The latter track marked the second time that Uchis and Apollo have collaborated together, following ‘Hey Boy’ from Apollo’s 2020 project, ‘Apolonio’.

‘Apolonio’ garnered a four-star rating from NME, who commented that the record “aches with unrequited feelings but, musically, sets the young star up as the new master of steamy bedroom jams”.

Besides the album announcement and music video for ‘Invincible’, Omar Apollo has also announced the Desvelado tour, which kicks off in the United States in April. It will take him to Europe for three shows in June, ending at KOKO in London.

Find the full list of tour dates here.

Apollo will also appear at London’s KOKO following its re-opening in April.

The likes of Pete Doherty, Jorja Smith, Kim Gordon, Tems, Portico Quartet, Remi Wolf and more have all confirmed gigs at KOKO in the coming months. You can find the venue’s calendar of events here.