Omar Apollo shares new song ‘Frío’, his first sung entirely in Spanish

The song comes ahead of Apollo's European tour kicking off in November

Omar Apollo has shared new song ‘Frío’, his first track sung entirely in Spanish – listen to it below.

“This was the first song I made fully in Spanish,” the singer said of the song in a press release.

“I was in my hometown for my brother’s wedding, and I was at the attic where I used to live with six other people and where I used to record all of my early music. I was with my bassist Manny and my homie Tony and we just started making beats like we did back in the day. I got the verse and hook and then we stopped.”

He continued: “Once I was back in LA I brought it to my homie Kenny Beats. The song is about not wanting to repeat the same cycle of emotions – but also about being stuck in that cycle too. Coming in and out of the cycle of a relationship.”

‘Frío’ arrives ahead of Omar Apollo’s UK and European tour which begins in Paris on November 19. View the dates below:

November

19th – Paris, France @ Badaboum

21st – Glasgow, UK @ The Blue Arrow Club

22nd – Manchester, UK @ Night People

23rd – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

25th – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

26th – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

27th – London, UK @ Heaven

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Apollo discussed his songwriting process, saying: “Writing these songs has to be quick for me.

“It has to be a whole moment in time and the creative flow has to go quickly. Even if the words don’t make sense at the time, I know I have to keep going with it to complete it.”