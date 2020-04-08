Listen to Omar Apollo’s funky Daft Punk-inspired new single, ‘Imagine U’

Omar Apollo has shared a new song called ‘Imagine U’ – you can listen to it below.

The rising Indiana singer-songwriter joined forces with his frequent collaborator Kenny Beats to co-produce the single, marking his first material of 2020.

Discussing the inspiration behind the track, Apollo said: “I’m all about the feeling when it comes to music. The lyrics and melody came to me so naturally and I feel like free thinking is what’s missing in a lot of music nowadays.

Advertisement

“There’s a guitar part I played that’s pitched up as soon as the song starts that I love and when I first made the song that part was all I had. I was obsessed with it – I kept playing it on loop cause it felt so good to me.”

Apollo went on to reveal that he “was listening to a lot of Daft Punk” during the time he was writing ‘Imagine U’. “I was really inspired by those themes,” he added.

Towards the end of the single, Apollo attempts to get in contact with a lover. “I need to tell you something/ I think I’ll call you again” he sings through a filtered vocal effect.

Late last year, the artist teamed up with Florida rapper Dominic Fike on their joint track ‘Hit Me Up’. This collaboration was also produced by Kenny Beats.

Apollo previously shared his own single ‘Frío’, which marked his first song to be sung entirely in Spanish. The musician’s seven-track EP ‘Friends’ also arrived in 2019, following on from 2018’s ‘Stereo’.