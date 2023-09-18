OMD announce 2024 UK and European tour, share new single ‘Slow Train’

OMD have announced a 2024 UK and European tour and have shared their latest single ‘Slow Train’ from their upcoming album ‘Bauhaus Staircase‘.

Kicking off early next year, the duo – consisting of Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys – will hit the road and make their way through Europe and the UK. Starting off on January 22, 2024, OMD will play the Rockefeller in Oslo, Norway and then make their way to major cities such as Stockholm, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Warsaw, Prague, Belfast, Paris, Dublin and more.

Starting in March, the duo will then take over the UK with their first show in Manchester’s O2 Apollo. From there, they will make stops in Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Bristol, Oxford, London and Brighton. Their final stop of tour will be in Eastbourne at the Winter Gardens on March 27, 2024.

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale on Friday, September 22 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets and here for more information.

Speaking of the upcoming tour in a press release, McCluskey said: “We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase. It’s been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our setlist – we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!”

OMD have also released their latest single ‘Slow Train’. The track follows the lead single ‘Bauhaus Staircase’. Speaking of the song, McCluskey shared: “‘Slow Train’ is a bonkers song and the video is stunningly crazy! It feels nice to be able to challenge people’s expectations of the band after 45 years of creating music.”

‘Bauhaus Staircase’ will be available on October 27 via White Noise. Visit here to pre-order the album.

The upcoming album marks the band’s first announcement since they celebrated their 40th anniversary last year, and the first new music since their critically acclaimed 13th studio album ‘The Punishment of Luxury’, which arrived in 2017.

Predominantly written, recorded, and mixed by both members – McCluskey and Humphreys – the forthcoming LP is expected to be Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark’s most explicitly political record to date. It also captures their desire “to be both Stockhausen and Abba”, and was written during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

OMD’s 2024 European and UK tour dates are:

JANUARY

22 – Oslo – Rockerfeller

24 – Stockholm – München Brewery

25 – Gothenburg – Tradgar’n

27 – Copenhagen – Grey Hall

29 – Jena – Sparkassen Arena

30 – Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle (2P)

FEBUARY

1 – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

2 – Hamburg – Sporthalle

3 – Chemnitz – Stadhalle

6 – Gdansk – B90

7 – Warsaw – Stodola

8 – Krakow – ICE

10 – Prague – SaSaZu

11 – Leipzig – Haus Auensee

12 – Berlin – Tempodrom

14 – Amsterdam – AFAS

15 – Brussels – Cirque Royal

16 – Paris – La Cigale

27 – Belfast – Ulster Hall

28 – Dublin – 3Olympia Theatre

MARCH

1 – Manchester – O2 Apollo

3 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

5 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

6 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall

8 – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall

9 – Newcastle – O2 City Hall

10 – Sheffield – City Hall

12 – Leicester – De Montfort Hall

13 – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

15 – Wolverhampton – Civic Hall

16 – Swansea – Swansea Arena

17 – Southend-On-Sea – Cliffs Pavillion

19 – Bristol – Beacon

20 – Oxford – New Theatre

22 – Portsmouth – Guildhall

23 – Ipswich – Regent

24 – London – The O2

26 – Brighton – Dome

27 – Eastbourne – Winter Gardens