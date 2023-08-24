OMD announce new album and share single ‘Bauhaus Staircase’

OMD have announced their return with news of a new album ‘Bauhaus Staircase’ – their first new LP in six years. Check out the title track below.

The upcoming album marks the band’s first announcement since they celebrated their 40th anniversary last year, and the first new music since their critically acclaimed 13th studio album ‘The Punishment of Luxury’, which arrived in 2017.

Predominantly written, recorded, and mixed by both members – McCluskey and Paul Humphreys – the forthcoming LP is expected to be Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark’s most explicitly political record to date. It also captures their desire “to be both Stockhausen and Abba”, and was written during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“I rediscovered the creative power of total boredom,” McCluskey admitted of the project, hinting at the roots behind the experimental sound and political motivation behind it.

The duo also teamed up with David Watts – the rock producer who directed the recent chart-topping album from Sheffield band The Reytons — for the new album, with him mixing two tracks.

“I’m very happy with what we’ve done on this record,” McCluskey explains, reflecting on the 45 years since the band’s first gig in Liverpool. “I’m comfortable if this is OMD’s last statement.”

‘Bauhaus Staircase’ will be available on October 27 via White Noise. Visit here to pre-order the album.

In celebration of the announcement of the new album, the members have also shared their first single to be taken from the LP. The title track, which is also the song that opens the album, serves as a nod to McCluskey’s love of the Bauhaus era.

It also looks to reflect on the power of protest art and works as “a metaphor” for how artistic passion can demonstrate strength in the face of criticism and adversity.

“When times are hard there is a tendency for Governments to look at cutting funding for creativity, just at the moment when the arts are most needed to nourish our souls. Thus, it seems appropriate that the song and its eponymous album were created during Covid Lockdown,” said McCluskey of the song.

“Sonically, the track attacks you instantly with rasping analogue synths, soaring electronic melodies, and pounding 808 drums. And the energy just keeps ramping up for four minutes.” Check out the track below.

Later this year, OMD will take to the stage at this year’s edition of the Darker Waves Festival. Held in Huntington, California on November 18, the event will see the band perform alongside acts including New Order, Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, DEVO, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, and more.

In other OMD news, back in 2019, McCluskey took part in NME’s Does Rock N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! Series, and reflected on the band’s track ‘Enola Gay’ being banned by BBC children’s TV show Swap Shop.

“I don’t know how they conjured that up as we’d done loads of press about the fact it was about the aeroplane that dropped the atom bomb,” he said. “Bizarre! (Adopts an archetypal old-fashioned BBC suit voice) ‘It’ll be fine if it’s questioning the morality of dropping atom bombs but we don’t want the word ‘gay’ on kids’ morning TV!’. We were gobsmacked they could get such the wrong end of the stick.”