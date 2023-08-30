OMEGA X announce 2023 US and Mexico tour

K-pop boyband OMEGA X have announced their upcoming 2023 tour of the US and Mexico, which will take place in November and December.

OMEGA X will kick of their 2023 US and Mexico tour at the tail-end of November in Jersey City (24), followed by shows in Chicago and Atlanta (26 and 29).

In December, the boyband will play three shows on the US mainland in Dallas (1st), and the Californian cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles (8th and 10th). In the same month, they will also hold concerts in the US territory of Puerto Rico (3rd), as well as a sole Mexico City show on the 6th.

More details about OMEGA X’s 2023 US and Mexico tour are, such as venue information, ticket prices, sales dates and more, have yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for OMEGA X’s 2023 US and Mexico tour are:

NOVEMBER

24: Jersey City, New Jersey

26: Chicago, Illinois

29: Atlanta, Georgia

DECEMBER

01: Dallas, Texas

03: Puerto Rico

06: Mexico City, Mexico

08: San Francisco, California

10: Los Angeles, California

WHAT'S GOIN' ON #FORX!? we are so excited to bring @OmegaX_official this November and December during ✖OMEGA X 2023 US & Mexico Tour✖ Mark a giant red ❌ on your calendar to save the date! Stay tuned for more information!~ #OMEGAX #오메가엑스 #OMEGAXinUSA #OMEGAXinCDMX pic.twitter.com/63Qq9Qje1i — Studio PAV (@studio_pav) August 29, 2023

In other touring news, popular South Korean singing reality competition TV series Immortal Songs is headed to New York this October. The show will feature performances by K-pop groups NewJeans and ATEEZ, as well as Psy, Jannabi and more.

According to organiser Studio PAV, the concert will be a four-hour show for a special episode of Immortal Songs that will “commemorat[e] the 120th Anniversary of Korean Immigration to the USA”.