OMEGA X members reportedly file trademarks for the group and fanbase names

K-pop boyband OMEGA X have reportedly applied to trademark their group name, as well as several phrases related to them.

On November 14, TopStarNews reported that OMEGA X have applied for the trademark registration of their name and related phrases. These include the group’s name in English and Korean, “OMEGA X” and “오메가엑스”, alongside their fandom name “FOR X” and the phrase “PROTECT OMEGA X”, which the boyband have used in their recent social media posts.

In its article, the outlet added that the Korean Intellectual Property Office has responded to an enquiry confirming that the application had been made, with results currently pending. If successful, the boyband will be able to continue exclusively promoting under the name OMEGA X regardless of their future with their agency, SPIRE Entertainment.

The news comes amidst the group’s ongoing conflict with SPIRE Entertainment after allegations regarding its former CEO Kang Seong-hee’s mistreatment of the boyband arose in late October. While the original claims spoke of verbal abuse and manhandling, media outlet SBS has since released a new report including additional allegations against Kang and SPIRE Entertainment staff.

These include claims of power-tripping behaviour from Kang, who would allegedly pester the members outside of their working hours, as well as forcing them to perform while COVID-19 positive.

In light of the new allegations, SPIRE Entertainment told reporters that it had already issued an apology to OMEGA X in a previous statement, and that the CEO responsible for their mistreatment had already been fired. This presumably refers to Kang, though the agency did not name her in its statement. It did not address the claims made related to forcing the group to perform while sick with COVID-19.

OMEGA X announced on November 14 that they will be holding a press conference with their legal representatives tomorrow (November 16) at 2PM KST. They will be addressing the “damages” caused by SPIRE Entertainment, as well as countermeasures for their future.