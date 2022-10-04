OMEGA X reschedule New York concert after last-minute cancellation

K-pop boyband OMEGA X have postponed their New York concert by a day after their tour promoter, MC Entertainment, faced “logistic problems”.

On October 3, the group’s agency SPIRE Entertainment took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of OMEGA X’s New York concert, originally set to take place later that same day.

In a now-deleted statement, the agency revealed that tour promoters MC Entertainment had cancelled the group’s plane tickets to New York without notice on October 2. This left the members and crew waiting at an airport in Chile, where they concluded the Latin American leg of the tour.

Advertisement

“With the slightest hope of receiving new tickets, all members and staffs waited at the airport for six hours. When they finally got the news about retrieving new tickets for an 11:55pm flight on the same day, it was 9:30pm and therefore all check-in counters for international flights had already been closed,” detailed SPIRE Entertainment in its original statement, per Soompi.

At the time, the agency added that it was unsure of how the rest of OMEGA X’s shows in North America would proceed due to MC Entertainment’s “incomprehensible” acts, and went on to reveal that the company had not provided any feedback or apologies regarding the situation.

MC Entertainment later released its own statement on Twitter, citing “problems in logistics”. It also shared that the New York concert would be postponed to October 4 instead, at the same venue and time as originally planned. Ticket-holders who cannot attend the postponed show will be able to request a refund.

SPIRE Entertainment also followed up with a new statement on October 4, confirming once more that the New York concert had been postponed. It added that the remaining shows in OMEGA X’s North American tour would proceed as originally scheduled.

OMEGA X’s ‘Connect: Don’t Give Up’ tour marks their first-ever world tour since their debut in 2021. The 11-member act comprises idols from disbanded or inactive groups like 1TEAM, 1THE9, Limitless and SNUPER.