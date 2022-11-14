OMEGA X to hold press conference addressing “damages” by agency SPIRE Entertainment

Later this week K-pop boyband OMEGA X will hold a press conference to publicly address the ongoing controversy regarding their alleged mistreatment by their agency, SPIRE Entertainment.

Earlier today (November 14), the boyband told South Korean news outlets that they will be holding a press conference with their legal representatives on November 16 at 2PM KST. According to YTN Star, OMEGA X will be addressing “damages” caused by their agency SPIRE Entertainment as well as future countermeasures.

The announcement comes just days after South Korean media outlet SBS published a report containing new allegations against SPIRE Entertainment. These include a claim that four members of OMEGA X had been instructed to hide positive COVID-19 test results and perform at a concert, along with screenshots of the alleged conversation, said to be initiated by former CEO Kang Seong-hee.

According to SBS, representatives of SPIRE Entertainment told reporters that per a statement it made on November 7, it had already issued an apology to OMEGA X and fired the CEO it said was responsible for the group’s mistreatment (presumably referring to Kang, though SPIRE did not name the CEO). However, SPIRE did not address the claims that it had told OMEGA X members to perform and conceal positive COVID-19 test results.

Allegations regarding SPIRE Entertainment’s mistreatment of the group first arose in late October following the conclusion of OMEGA X’s ‘Connect: Don’t Give Up’ US tour. Fans of the act shared on social media video and audio clips allegedly depicting Kang verbally abusing and manhandling the group outside a concert venue and in their hotel lobby.

Kang denied the allegations, and SPIRE Entertainment responded to the circulating footage in a statement made on October 24, claiming that Kang and the group simply “became worked up” while discussing the work that had gone into the tour, which led to them raising their voices. At the time, SPIRE also added that OMEGA X and the agency had “resolved all their misunderstandings”.

However, the boyband created an independent Instagram account on November 6 where they spoke of having to endure “unwarranted treatment” by their agency. This was followed by SPIRE Entertainment’s apology and announcement of its CEO’s resignation.

OMEGA X continue to use their independent Instagram account as their sole means of directly communicating with their fans, instead of their official profile managed by SPIRE. The account has also shared SBS’ reports and videos on their alleged mistreatment by SPIRE through its Instagram Stories.