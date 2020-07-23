One Direction members mark 10 year anniversary: “I will be forever thankful”

The members of One Direction have shared their favourite memories of the boyband, to mark 10 years since their formation.
Today (July 23) marks a decade to the day since the group were formed on UK talent show The X Factor. After coming third on the show, they went on to become one of the most successful boy bands of all-time.
Reflecting on the occasion, Harry Styles wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up.
“I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way.”
He added: “And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything.
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 23, 2020
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 23, 2020
“And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H”
Niall Horan, meanwhile, began by looking back at the start of One Direction’s career.
“When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing,” he said.
It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years. @LiamPayne @Harry_Styles @zaynmalik @Louis_Tomlinson ❤️ #10YearsOfOneDirection
— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 23, 2020
Hailing the band’s behind-the-scenes team, he added: “It’s the 150 person crew of carpenters, lighting, riggers, sound, stage manager Mill that flew the globe with us. it’s our band, our security boys, tour managers, our managers, our label, Sarah cooking our food for us on the road. Today is a day to celebrate those guys also.”
Liam Payne, meanwhile, remembered a text he sent to his father upon learning he was in the group, and Louis Tomlinson reflected on the adoration of the group’s fans.
Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don't think about how amazing it was. @NiallOfficial @Harry_Styles @LiamPayne @zaynmalik . So proud of you all individually.
— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 23, 2020
What a journey… I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me #10YearsOfOneDirection pic.twitter.com/0d17ggB66x
— Liam (@LiamPayne) July 23, 2020
The individual tweet comes after the group sent their group of fans into a frenzy with their return to social media, ahead of the band’s 10th anniversary.
Posting across Twitter and Instagram, the band’s Twitter account shared an image that read “10 years of One Direction” along with a caption referencing their 2015 single ‘History’.
The post comes following the revelation of a new website dedicated to the band’s 10-year celebration, with a timeline of the band’s career as well as a new video covering the band’s rise to superstardom.