One Direction reportedly planning to mark 10-year anniversary, prompting reunion rumours

One Direction are reportedly planning a special project to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their formation in July 2010. Band member Liam Payne, as well as sources close to the band, have confirmed that the boyband are attempting to “make something happen”. It would be the first time One Direction have performed together since 2015.

Speaking to The Sun on Thursday (April 9), Payne said that the band have “all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice.”

“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around.”

Fans have also pointed to the group’s recent online activity as hinting at the possibility of a reunion. One Direction’s website has been reactivated, while the band’s former members have re-followed the official One Direction Twitter account. In addition, the band’s albums have been reissued onto Apple Music.

The details of the alleged reunion are not yet known, however New York Post off-shoot, Page Six, has reported that, at this stage, a tour is unlikely.

A source close to one of the singer’s management told Page Six that “there’s still a long way to go and a lot of hurdles. Obviously, at the moment anything they do would have to be done virtually.”

“But there’s a lot of goodwill between them now and they want to make something happen.”

Last December, Payne said he believed the group would reform in the next two years.

“I think at some point we will get back together. I think we will, for sure,” Payne told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.