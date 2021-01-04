One in 10 songs streamed globally are by British artists

A new study has found that one in every 10 songs streamed globally is by a British artist.

The analysis comes from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), who also note that the UK’s share of global streaming is four times greater than its share of global GDP (2.2%).

The findings were made after analysis was carried out on the charts from 14 major music markets – Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and USA – which account collectively for around three quarters of the world’s recorded music consumption.

Advertisement

The BPI say that the “one in 10 result highlights the extraordinary global influence of British music,” calling attention to the accessibility provided by streaming services and the worldwide promotional work that is being done by record labels as two significant factors.

“Music markets previously out of reach, notably in Asia, South America and Africa, are much more accessible thanks to streaming’s global reach and record labels’ digital marketing,” the organisation added. “Newly-signed artists can now also expect to have a more immediate international impact than previous generations.”

The BPI highlighted “a rising new global wave of British talent”, including the likes of Dua Lipa, The 1975 and Stormzy, who have “grown up with streaming and [are] achieving enormous success with it”.

The likes of Gerry Cinnamon, Dave, Headie One, J Hus, Jorja Smith and Aitch were also namechecked by the BPI for “achieving hundreds of millions of streams each year in the UK and beyond, and are growing their global profile”.

“As the UK charts its new course as an independent trading nation, music serves as a symbol of the UK’s economic potential and creativity,” Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive of the BPI, said in a statement.

Advertisement

“A new wave of homegrown talent, backed by labels’ support, is taking British culture and business to every corner of the world. This is a new tune for a new age of opportunity. We are excited by the possibilities that streaming offers for our artists and for the continuing growth of British music.”

Earlier today (January 4) the BPI named Lewis Capaldi and The Weeknd among the best-selling artists of 2020 in the UK in their annual end-of-year review. The organisation also found that recorded music consumption in the UK rose by 8.2% last year.