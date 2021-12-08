One-in-five London bouncers quit during COVID

A report into London’s night time economy has revealed that door security staff levels are at about 80 per cent compared to pre-COVID levels.

The City Hall study has highlighted that staff shortages, safety fears and the loss of the Night Tube were all factors in the decrease in London’s night trade, as reported by the BBC. Christmas bookings being cancelled as a result of COVID and Friday nights being hit hard by the shift to hybrid working have also contributed to issues with staff shortages and job security.

In October, the Night Time Industry Association (NTIA) warned that bouncer shortages in the UK could become a “threat to public safety”. NTIA members believed that the decrease in staffing levels could be blamed on a combination of workers quitting during the pandemic, Brexit and a lack of EU workers.

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA, told the BBC: “Door security staff shortages in the nighttime economy are becoming critical. We carried out a survey a few months ago which found that security resource in the sector was only at 70 per cent, and I am afraid that the situation has only deteriorated further since then.

“Whether it is through acting as a first line of defence against a terrorist attack, or intervening to break up violent incidents, licensed security staff are fundamental to public safety.”

He added that current shortages are “beginning to put the public in real jeopardy”.

In response to the report, a spokesperson for City Hall said: “The mayor is incredibly proud of London’s night time economy which is the best in the world and is vital to the capital’s social and economic recovery.

“He is also proud to have brought back the first two Night Tube lines and the night Overground.

“He works closely with London councils, local authorities, the police and night time industries to support and champion business friendly licensing practices across the capital.”

City Hall has said that their £7million ‘Let’s Do London’ tourism recovery campaign is in progress to increase footfall, consumer spend and boost confidence.