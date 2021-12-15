One-of-a-kind Kanye-signed ‘DONDA’ vest and NFT sell for £55,000

A ‘DONDA’ vest, said to have been worn by Kanye West at his Atlanta listening party for the new album this summer, has sold alongside an NFT at auction for $75,000 (£56,000).

The sale features the vest, which features a hand-painted “DONDA” logo and is signed by Kanye with the acronym “MBD” (meaning My Body Different, the name of the security firm that worked the August 5 event in Atlanta).

Alongside the vest itself is an NFT described as a “digital representation” of the vest worn during the Atlanta listening party.

The vest, which West had gifted to a security guard, was previously sold for $20,000 (£14,567) back in August after it was reportedly given to LA-based e-commerce consignment shop owned by Justin Reed who in turn sold it.

See the vest below.

Reporting from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the ‘DONDA’ listening party, NME wrote: “All and all, the Mercedes-Benz stadium does a great job considering that the stadium wasn’t exactly built for this kind of thing. The venue typically hosts large sporting events, so it’s lacking typical big stadium music capabilities, which gives the playback a blown-out, contorted blasting effect.”

Elsewhere, last weekend (December 9) saw Kanye West and Drake hold a 78,000 capacity gig at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, reconciling after a long-standing feud to support the ‘Free Larry Hoover’ movement.

Reviewing the show, NME wrote: “Tonight it turns out that you don’t need to have faith in anything other than the power of two talents at the top of their respective games to have a near-religious experience. Here’s to making up with your enemies.”