One of David Bowie’s old suits is going up for auction

Initial estimates suggest that The Thin White Duke's whistle will sell for £10,000-£15,000

By Nick Reilly
David Bowie
David Bowie. CREDIT: Bob King/Redferns

A suit once worn by David Bowie is expected to reach between £10,000-£15,000.

The two-piece suit was worn by the music icon on a single night out at historic New Romantic hang-out The Blitz Club, and was claimed by legendary promoter Steve Strange after it became left in London club’s cloak room.

Bowie left the Issey Miyake-designed suit behind after noticing several cigarette burns on it, and changed into a fresh outfit.

The suit eventually made its way into the hands of musician Jayce Lewis, who is now seeking a decent return when the suit goes up for auction later this month.

Specialist Stephen Ferguson at Auction Antiques said: “Unusual items with a famous history are always the best and as a lifelong Bowie fan, this piece ticks all the boxes, as it will with other Bowie fans.

“With the V&A hoovering up Bowie’s entire wardrobe, this is a rare thing to appear on the open market, so we’re doubly excited to be offering it.”

David Bowie new live album
David Bowie performs live in 1995. CREDIT: Getty

The suit will be sold on March 25 at 10am, with initial estimates suggesting that it will sell for £10,000-£15,000.

In other Bowie news, it was recently confirmed that Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to take on the lead role in a new series based on The Man Who Fell To Earth.

The original cult 1976 sci-fi film, directed by Nicholas Roeg, follows an alien (David Bowie) called Thomas Jerome Newton who poses as a human on Earth and tries to save his home planet – and is itself based on a 1963 novel by Walter Tevis.

