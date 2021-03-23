One of David Bowie’s old suits is going up for auction

A suit once worn by David Bowie is expected to reach between £10,000-£15,000.

The two-piece suit was worn by the music icon on a single night out at historic New Romantic hang-out The Blitz Club, and was claimed by legendary promoter Steve Strange after it became left in London club’s cloak room.

Bowie left the Issey Miyake-designed suit behind after noticing several cigarette burns on it, and changed into a fresh outfit.

Advertisement

The suit eventually made its way into the hands of musician Jayce Lewis, who is now seeking a decent return when the suit goes up for auction later this month.

Specialist Stephen Ferguson at Auction Antiques said: “Unusual items with a famous history are always the best and as a lifelong Bowie fan, this piece ticks all the boxes, as it will with other Bowie fans.

“With the V&A hoovering up Bowie’s entire wardrobe, this is a rare thing to appear on the open market, so we’re doubly excited to be offering it.”

The suit will be sold on March 25 at 10am, with initial estimates suggesting that it will sell for £10,000-£15,000.

In other Bowie news, it was recently confirmed that Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to take on the lead role in a new series based on The Man Who Fell To Earth.

Advertisement

The original cult 1976 sci-fi film, directed by Nicholas Roeg, follows an alien (David Bowie) called Thomas Jerome Newton who poses as a human on Earth and tries to save his home planet – and is itself based on a 1963 novel by Walter Tevis.