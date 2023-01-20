One of David Crosby’s final tweets was a funny take on heaven

Some of David Crosby’s last tweets saw him poking fun at the idea of heaven, calling ‘Eleanor Rigby’ the best song by The Beatles and praising Greta Thunberg.

It was confirmed yesterday (January 20) that David Crosby had passed away after a long illness, aged 81.

“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music,” said a statement confirming the news.

As well as his legendary music, Crosby was a regular poster on Twitter. In 2022, he responded to a fan’s artwork calling it “the weirdest painting of me I have ever seen” before advising him not to “quit your day job”. And back in 2021, Phoebe Bridgers labelled the co-founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash a “little bitch” after he took to Twitter to call her guitar-smashing stunt “pathetic”.

One of Crosby’s final tweets saw him poking fun at heaven though. Earlier this week (January 18), the veteran musician quoted a tweet that claimed “People with tattoos will not go to heaven. People who drink alcohol will not go to heaven. People who also eat too much pork will not go to heaven.”

“I heard the place is overrated,” added Crosby.

“David to the end,” replied one fan, following Crosby’s passing. “I hope you enjoy it nonetheless,” added another.

The same day, Crosby claimed The Beatles’ best song was ‘Eleanor Rigby’ and called environmental activist Greta Thunberg “brave” following her arrest by German police at a protest.

Following the death of David Crosby, fans have been sharing footage of his last live performances online.

His last proper show was at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on September 17, 2019 where he performed a nine-song set opening for Jason Isabelle And The 400 Unit before joining the band onstage. However in October that year, he joined Michelle Willis, a solo artist who regularly performed alongside Crosby, onstage at a recording of her live EP ‘Just One Voice’. Check out footage here.

Paying tribute to Crosby, former bandmate Graham Nash wrote: “David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”