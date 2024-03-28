One of Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller’ jackets is up for auction

One of Michael Jackson’s original ‘Thriller’ jackets from 1983 is available to buy now via an online auction.

The red jacket with black trim, red lining, ribbed shoulders and collar, stud fasteners, with belts to waist and sleeves, was originally owned by Jackson’s manager Frank DiLeo from 1983 to 1989.

It was then sold at Sotheby’s in 1993, and is now available for bids until April 12 via the ‘Gotta Have Rock and Roll’ memorabilia site here.

The minimum bid for the item is $100,000 (£79,000), and it is listed as having an estimated sale value of $300,000-$500,000 (£240,000-£400,000).

The item’s listing states that Jackson wore the jacket for promotional events, although it is not the particular article worn by the singer during the shooting of the ‘Thriller’ video.

That jacket itself went to auction in Los Angeles in 2011, just two year’s after Jackson’s death. It was sold to the Texan gold trader Milton Verret for $1.8million, who said he intended to use the jacket to raise money for children’s hospitals around the world.

Late last year, Jackson’s estate claimed that over two dozen unreleased master tapes of the late singer’s music that were up for auction from the same site were “unquestionably stolen”.

The items, claimed to date back to 1994, were estimated to sell for up to $4000 (£3100).

However, Jackson estate attorney Jonathan Steinsapir ordered Gotta Have Rock and Roll to “cease and desist from any and all efforts to further auction these tapes” and immediately return them.”

According to the letter, Steinsapir wrote: “Neither Michael Jackson nor his record company, Sony Music Entertainment, ever sold or gave away master tapes from his recording sessions at The Hit Factory (or anywhere else). These tapes were unquestionably stolen or otherwise taken without authorisation. Accordingly, they are the property of the Jackson Estate.”

In other Jackson news, it was announced in January 2023 that Michael Jackson’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the biopic of his life, Michael. Jaafar is the son of Michael’s brother Jermaine. This will be the 27-year-old’s film debut, although he has appeared in the Lifetime reality show The Jacksons: Next Generation.

The role of Michael’s father Joe Jackson will be filled by Colman Domingo. Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar this year for his portrayal of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin in Rustin, and he has also appeared in Euphoria, Selma and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Miles Teller will play John Branca, Michael’s manager after his father, and the man who was instrumental in launching his solo career. Branca is also listed as an executive producer on the film. Teller is known for his appearances in Whiplash, Fantastic Four and Top Gun: Maverick.

Jackson’s son, Bigi, aka Blanket, has also taken his grandmother to court in an attempt to prevent her from using funds from his father’s estate as part of a legal battle.