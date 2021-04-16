ONE OK ROCK share new single ‘ Renegades’, co-written with Ed Sheeran

ONE OK ROCK have shared the music video for their new single ‘Renegades’, which was co-written with Ed Sheeran.

The Japanese band supported the British star on the Asian leg of his ‘DIVIDE’ tour in 2019 and previously went into the studio with him in Thailand.

‘Renegades’ is the latest partnership between the two acts and was written in Sheeran’s home studio in Suffolk.

The track will be the official theme tune to the upcoming Japanese film Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, which is set to be released in Japan on April 23. According to a press release, ‘Renegades’ “conveys an urgent message calling into question the current state of affairs across the globe and serves as an anthem for renegades everywhere who refuse to allow their battles and passions be ignored”.

As well as supporting Sheeran on tour, ONE OK ROCK were also joined on stage by the solo artist when he made a surprise appearance at their Tokyo concert in November 2019. The band performed their own song ‘Wherever You Are’ with the star, as well as Sheeran’s own single ‘Shape Of You’.

Meanwhile, earlier this year the Tokyo four-piece’s frontman Taka Moriuchi shared a cover of Lewis Capaldi’s hit single ‘Someone You Loved’.

The singer shared a video of him singing along to a backing track of the song on his personal Instagram page in February. It followed him teaming up with Journey frontman Arnel Pinada last year to perform a version of the US group’s ballad ‘Open Arms’, which was recorded remotely.