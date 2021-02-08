One OK Rock’s Taka Moriuchi covers Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’

One OK Rock‘s frontman Taka Moriuchi has shared his rendition of Lewis Capaldi‘s ‘Someone You Loved‘.

The singer took on Capaldi’s mega hit last week, adding his studio fit vocals to the mix from behind a mixing desk. At the time of writing, the clip Moriuchi posted on Instagram of him performing the song has racked up more than 1.19million views.

Some fans declared Moriuchi’s version was better than the Scottish singer’s original. “I think you sing better than capaldi….” wrote one follower, while another wrote: “We need the full version!”

It’s not the first time Moriuchi has covered a famous tune. Last year, the Japanese singer joined forces with Journey frontman Arnel Pinada for a rendition of the band’s classic track ‘Open Arms’.

In more One OK Rock news, Moriuchi told LastFM that his band’s latest album, 2019’s ‘Eye Of The Storm’, was a poppier diversion and that their tenth record would encompass more rock sounds.

“I’m trying to listen to more rock and roll, older stuff actually like Oasis and Metallica,” the singer revealed. “I think the next album is going to be more rock and roll, so I need to wear something that has more rock and roll spirit, you know what I mean?”

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi announced last month that he is taking a break from social media in order to focus on writing his second album.

The musician said that fans can expect to hear the first songs from the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Heavenly Extent‘ later in 2021, but remained typically dead-pan about what is in store.

“Honestly been the most incredible few years and it means the world to have the support of all of you,” he wrote.

“Going to fuck off for a wee bit now to crack on and finish the second album. Won’t be using social media so you’ll all have to make do without me talking shite and constantly trying to take your money by flogging you something.”

The singer’s break comes after he was named among the best-selling artists of 2020 in the UK.