The One World: Together At Home virtual concert series has raised almost $128 million for healthcare workers in their ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual concert, which saw performances from the likes of Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Lizzo and Taylor Swift on April 18, raised $127.9 million according to Global Citizen.

Of that amount, $55.1million will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, whilst the remaining $72.8million will go to local and regional responders of those on the frontline.

Advertisement

Organised by the World Heath Organisation and Global Citizen and curated by Lady Gaga, the event organisers tweeted on Sunday (April 19) “$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event.”

They continued: “To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon.” Replying to the Tweet, Lady Gaga added: “I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you.”

$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief. That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome. Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event. To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/QudE6j7reF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

I am so humbled to have been a part of this project. Thank you @GlblCtzn. Thank you @WHO. I love you 🌎❤️ https://t.co/kBH0Ds45tf — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 19, 2020

Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 20, 2020

The string of performances from the event has now also been released as a live album.

Advertisement

Songs featured on the album include Billie Joe Armstrong singing his band’s Green Day’s ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ and The Killers singing their classic hit ‘Mr. Brightside’. Taylor Swift performed her song ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’ live for the first time whilst Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS sang ‘Sunny’ by Bobby Hebb.

Lizzo singing Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ also features on the album, as does Stevie Wonder emotive tribute to the late Bill Withers with ‘Lean On Me’.

The album is 79 tracks long, and proceeds from streaming will go directly to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation. You can stream it here.

Reviewing the event, NME said: “Artists like Lady Gaga socially distanced themselves from their biggest hits, and relentlessly prioritised catharsis and po-faced meaning over disposable and throwaway thrills, One World: Together At Home feels depressing rather than celebratory and life-affirming.

“Rather than being given permission to smile, it would have been nice to have been offered more reasons to do so.”