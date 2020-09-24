New remix of Headie One’s ‘Ain’t It Different’ features Australian rappers OneFour

Australian rap group OneFour have officially released their remix of Headie One‘s ‘Ain’t It Different’ today (September 25), also featuring Stormzy and AJ Tracey.

The remix was teased on OneFour’s Instagram account earlier this week, along with the hashtag “#HeadieOneFour”.

On their verse, OneFour allude to the police pressure that has jeopardised their ability to put on live shows in Australia: “The gang still can’t do no live shows until the law uplifts it / Now tell them ‘Look at what you made us do’ like Taylor Swift did.”

Hear the remix below:

‘Ain’t It Different’ was released by Headie One back in August. The track incorporated samples from Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ ‘Pretty Little Ditty’ and M-Dubs’ ‘Bump and Grind’.

The track is lifted from Headie One’s forthcoming album, ‘EDNA’, scheduled for release later this year. The album follows on from his April mixtape, ‘GANG’, a collaboration with producer Fred again.

In January, Headie One was sentenced to six months in prison for carrying a knife, but was released in April. In August, he gave an interview reflecting on the experience, saying, “It was a wake-up call that it really is a thin line – one wrong move and it’s all over, it’s back to what you used to dream to get out of.”

In July, Headie One released a collaboration with Drake, ‘Only You Freestyle’.