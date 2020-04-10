Oneohtrix Point Never shares new mix on the Safdie brothers’ Elara Radio

Oneohtrix Point Never – real name Daniel Lopatin – has shared a new hour-long mix, entitled ‘Depressive Danny’s Witches Borscht Vol. 1: Demented Ass Music From Outer Space’ on the Safdie brothers’ online radio station, Elara Radio.

Lopatin composed the music for two of the directorial siblings’ feature films, Good Time and Uncut Gems. His mix features tracks from The The, Shadowax, Chris Bell, Martin Dupont as well as samples of found answering machine messages. He shared a full tracklist on Instagram, with the mix itself available on Soundcloud below:

View this post on Instagram peace A post shared by opn (@eccopn) on Apr 9, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT

Advertisement

Lopatin recently contributed to The Weeknd’s 2020 album, ‘After Hours’, after the Toronto R&B star – real name Abel Tesfaye – made a cameo in Uncut Gems. Last year, Josh Safdie revealed in an interview with Variety that Lopatin and Tesfaye had “made like four or five amazing tracks” together. Tesfaye was originally meant to perform one of those new original songs in his film cameo, before ultimately deciding to perform the period-accurate 2012 song ‘The Morning’. Lopatin performed with Tesfaye on a recent episode of SNL.

The Safdie brothers launched Elara Radio last week, named after their film production imprint Elara Pictures. Its launch programming features shows hosted by Sebo Bear [co-producer of Uncut Gems] and Josh Safdie, Finn Wolfhard, Julian Rapaport, Margaret the Prog Lady (aka Margaret Barton Fumo), Charlotte Ercoli, and more.

On Safdie and Sebo Bear’s inaugural COVID-19 inspired show QUAR, they interviewed Wayne Diamond, the actor behind the anonymous smarmy high roller in Uncut Gems‘ climax.