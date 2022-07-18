OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder teases new BLACKPINK collaboration

OneRepublic lead vocalist Ryan Tedder has teased a new collaboration with K-pop girl group BLACKPINK that he says “is very true to their sound”.

In a new interview with Good Morning America discussing the band’s recent single ‘I Ain’t Worried’ from the soundtrack of Top Gun: Maverick, Tedder revealed that he was a “huge” fan of the K-pop group: “I’ve got their posters all over my wall, my wife thinks it’s weird.”

Tedder, who co-wrote BLACKPINK’s 2020 collaboration with Cardi B ‘Bet You Wanna’, then went on to tease a new collaboration with the group.

“I can’t tell you what’s coming out. I think one or two of my songs have made the album,” Tedder said, seemingly referring to BLACKPINK’s forthcoming August release. “From what I’ve been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say is very true to their sound.”

“At the end of the day, though, I’m trying to write a hit. Trying to write the biggest, best song I can possible,” he concluded.

Prior to the release of ‘I Ain’t Worried’ in May, OneRepublic had unveiled the song ‘West Coast’, which is the lead single of their upcoming sixth studio album expected to be released by the end of the summer.

Earlier this month, YG Entertainment shared that BLACKPINK were in the “final stages of recording a new album,” which will mark their first group release since their first full-length effort ‘THE ALBUM’ in October 2020.

The agency went on to say that BLACKPINK’s forthcoming second album would kickstart “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year”, with the tease of “a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music [that] has been prepared over a long period of time”.