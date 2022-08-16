ONEUS to return with eighth mini-album ‘Malus’

K-pop boyband ONEUS are set to make a comeback in September with a new mini-album titled ‘Malus’.

On August 15, the six-member act announced that they would soon be returning with their eighth mini-album, sharing its cover art and release date. Titled ‘Malus’, ONEUS’ upcoming record will be released on September 5 at 6PM KST.

Later that night, the group shared a teaser clip revealing their updated logo for the release. Like the album’s official artwork, ONEUS adds the image of a snake to their moon-inspired logo, which is slightly modified to suit each release.

Further details such as the tracklist for ‘Malus’ are expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

‘Malus’ will mark ONEUS’s second domestic comeback of 2022, and is set to arrive less than four months after their seventh mini-album ‘Trickster’, which was led by the title track ‘Bring It On’. Members Leedo and Ravn contributed lyrics and helped compose several tracks on the record, including ‘Skydivin’’, ‘Firebomb’ and more.

Ravn also recently helped co-write and compose the track ‘Summer Rain’ for labelmates PURPLE KISS as part of their fourth mini-album ‘Geekyland’, which arrived in late July.

Last month, ONEUS performed at the first-ever HallyuPopFest event in London alongside stars like EXO member Kai, Kep1er, and RBW Entertainment labelmate Hwasa of MAMAMOO, among others.

In a four-star review of the festival, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote that the boyband “shine brightest out of the male acts” at the show, calling them “a group whose performances are so slick without losing their heart and incorporate complex, sometimes gravity-defying moves without it feeling like a gimmick.”