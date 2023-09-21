ONEUS announce Europe dates for 2023 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour

K-pop boyband ONEUS have announced their upcoming 2023 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour, with new details for the Europe leg.

ONEUS’ newly announced 2023 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour will kick off this November with a six-show tour across Europe. It will start in Tilburg, Netherlands on November 2, before heading to Poland, Spain and more

In mid-November, the boyband will also play shows in Germany, France and Denmark. More dates for ONEUS’ upcoming 2023 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour are expected to be announced soon, according to the tour’s poster.

Tickets for the Europe leg of the K-pop boyband’s new tour will go on sale this Friday (September 22) at 10am CEST / 5pm KST. Keeps tabs on this page for more information about their upcoming concerts.

The dates for ONEUS’ 2023 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour are:

NOVEMBER

02: Tilburg, Netherlands, 013

04: Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

07: Madrid, Spain, La Riviera

10: Berlin, Germany, Columbiahalle

12: Paris, France, Salle, Pleyel

15: Copenhagen, Denmark, Amager Bio

[#원어스] 📢 Official announcement description ONEUS 2ND WORLD TOUR

[La Dolce Vita] 📍 Onsale: 10:00 CEST / 17:00 KST

– 22nd September 2023 ✔️ 013, Tilburg – 11.02.2023https://t.co/PEdC45cvBb ✔️ Progresja, Warsaw – 11.04.2023https://t.co/FXNymVgeRy ✔️ La Riviera, Madrid… pic.twitter.com/Ojb0UCcF80 — ONEUS (@official_ONEUS) September 20, 2023

ONEUS’ upcoming 2023 ‘La Dolce Vita’ world tour will be in support of their 10th mini-album of the same name, due out September 26. The record will be released alongside a music video for lead single, ‘Baila Conmigo’.

The K-pop boyband was also supposed to perform at KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London, which was originally set to take place this weekend at the O2 Arena. However, the organisers of the event have since “postponed” the concert until further notice.

Meanwhile, popular South Korean singing reality competition TV series Immortal Songs is headed to New York this October. The concert will feature performances by K-pop groups NewJeans and ATEEZ, as well as Psy, Jannabi and more.